Mr. Beautiful Explains Why He Has Been Off Screens

Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, has explained why he has been missing from the Ghanaian movie industry for sometime now.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said his absence from the movie industry is as a result of the many unprofessional people plying their trade in it.

“The situation at the moment is that the industry is bad, when you have an industry where tomato sellers are becoming producers, that is what happens,” he said.

He added that he likes to be associated with good creative content and wouldn’t stoop for anything of a lower standard.

“In as much as I love to act, I don't settle for mediocrity and always like to associate myself with good quality productions. The movie ‘Ama Ghana’ for instance became a hit because of Kohwe and myself, we brought our A-Game to bear on the production and that is what I mean by good creativity.

“I have great talent and that is why I don't settle for mediocrity, I receive a lot of scripts but I don't honour them because sometimes the directors don't appeal to me, there are other times too that they give you scenes to act without dialogue, I can't act that way so I reject them,” Mr. Beautiful noted.

He further stated that the industry started going down during President Kufour's regime.

“That was the time we were doing Keysoap Concert Party. During that era, the late Eva Lokko of GBC increased the rate for airtime so we lost the sponsorship from Key Soap. Myself, Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Mercy Asiedu and others are all concert party products so when we got into film acting, it was very easy for us,” he stated.

Mr. Beautiful is known for movies such as ‘Ama Ghana,’ Made in London,’ among others.

Source:Citinewsroom.com | Ghana