Medikal Turns "Santa Clause " As He Splashes Cash at Students

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal turned himself into a Santa Clause during a performance at a secondary school recently.

Arab Money Gang’s (AMG) Medikal after receiving gifts from some of the students decided to entertain them by doing some of his funny leg dances before performing a couple of his hit songs.

The students present were seen to be in high moral as they were heated in the crowd.

As the energy was more higher the “How much”hitmaker started throwing some dollar notes from his side bag into the crowd causing a mini stampede as most of the students were seriously looking forward to grab some of the dollar notes.

I would have grabbed a couple of dollars myself had I being there!!! Who doesn’t love a dollar?

Watch video below;