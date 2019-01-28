Trigmatic's ‘My Life Concert’ Celebrate Great Musicians On The African Continent

Trigmatic over the weekend put up a concert to honour some great musicians on the continent of Africa.

Dubbed 'My Life Concert,' it was held at Alliance Francaise on January 26, 2019 with a beautiful mix of highlife, reggae, dancehall and afrobeats in grand style.

The show paid tributes to South African artiste Hugh Masekela , highlife giant J.A. Adofo and ace guitarist Aka Blay.

There was a story-telling session with Trigmatic's primary school music teacher & renowned flutist (Dela Botri) who joined him later on stage to do a few songs.

One of the highlights of the show was when A.I. come on to sing gospel worship songs with Trigmatic.

J.A. Adofo’s son also was on board to do renditions of two of his father’s classics.

Gyedu Blay Ambulley brought some excitement to the concert with his style of rap.

Other artistes that performed were Yaa Yaa and NaaYaa.

Also present at the concert were the Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa H.E Thapelo Madumane who also accepted a citation of honour on behalf of Hugh Masekela's family.

Trigmatic’s ‘My Life Concert’ concert will be replicated in Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast and finally end in Tamale before his album launch concert.

See some photos of the concert below:

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana