I Prefer To Be Loyal To Rufftown Records – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has revealed that she prefers to stay at Ruff Town Records although she had a juicy deal worth several thousands of dollars because of the Record Label’s capabilities.

Ruff Town Records has the resources to make an artiste relevant in the music industry. Noted amongst their capabilities is the late Ebony Reigns being the biggest female artiste in Ghana within two years. Thus wendy Shay believes she could follow suit if she is committed whole-heartedly to the brand.

Speaking to her fans in a Q&A session; Wendy Shay mentioned that although there were other options, she thought it wise to stay with Ruff Town Records because she is aware of their capabilities.

She said “Because I know what they are capable of doing”.

