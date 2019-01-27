Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Dancehall News

Liberian Dancehall Musician names Shatta Wale as Music “god”.

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Liberian Dancehall Musician names Shatta Wale as Music “god”.

A Liberian dancehall artiste has named Shatta Wale as a “god” of music. The artist revealed that in Liberia almost 90% of dancehall music lovers all tune in to his songs. He also revealed that aside their President, Shatta Wale is the only one who can bring Africa together with his so much good and inspirational music.

The artist whose name is unknown to us at the time of this post, also revealed that his biggest dream in his music career is to get a chance to collaborate in a song.

Here’s the video of what the Liberian star had to say;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Dancehall News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Shatta Wale throws "bomb"as he works on releasing new video
Samini refutes rumors about signing Deon
'Stop lying'- Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale
Introducing: The Mystic Roots Riddim Album
TOP STORIES

Police Arrests Young Lady for Child Stealing

36 minutes ago

Ho 'kidnapped' Girl Returned Home

40 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line