"Christians must practice what they preach"- Diana Hopeson

Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Hopeson, has called on all Gospel musicians to form a united front to enable them fulfil the task for which they were brought on earth for.

Speaking at the maiden meeting of the Christian Music Association, Ghana, which came off at the Hephzibah Christian Centre, Aburi in the Eastern Region recently, Mrs. Hopeson, who is also a Gospel musician, added that one trait of Christianity is practicing what is being preached.

“When Christ came, he died for us all and that shows that he did not discriminate, so let unity lead in everything we do. Together we will rise, together we will fall.

"It is only in unity that we will look out for each other and be a shoulder to cry on in hard times. Unity is all we need to build the world and life we want,” she said.

The “Onyame Ye Odomfo” added that; “It is about time we know the man we serve, the one whose work we have been called to pursue and give him the respect he deserves. Let people see us and be willing to come serve with us, let our works, our actions match what we preach. As People of God, we are the light of the world. When people are blind, we should show them the way using our light. The same way we are the salt of the world, when things turn sour, people should turn to us.”

The Association’s meeting, which was on the theme “Keeping the unity of the spirit" saw Gospel musicians from all 10 regions of the country attending and deliberating on matters affecting them. Gospel singer, Eugene Zuta emerged the President of the association with Abena Ruthy assisting as Vice President. In his acceptance speech, Eugene Zuta said the new executives will build structures and work hard for the Association to gain roots in the country.

The Association’s Board of Trustees include Mrs. Diana Hopeson, Rev Nii Okai, Mr. Worlanyo Afenyo, Mrs. Ruth Benny Wood, Mr. Franklin Eleblu and Ps. Jasher Taylor.

The Christian Music Association, Ghana (CMAG), is an association of persons engaged in the production, promotion, distribution, and presentation of Gospel music in Ghana.

Unity is strength and we need to be united as a people in order to achieve all our dreams. A country divided is doomed for destruction so whether Christians or not we need to be united to keep the peace and tranquillity we are enjoying.

--Dailyguide