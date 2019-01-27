Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Bisa Kdei to Embark on Music Tour in March

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah popularly known in showbiz as Bisa Kdei, is set to embark on an European tour in March.

The multiple award-winning singer would stage a series of concerts across Europe, with the main aim of reviving Ghanaian highlife music.

The concert is also aimed at connecting more with the fans base of Bisa Kdei and to thrill them with his new hit songs.

The sensational musician had to cut short an otherwise highly patronized previous Europe tour due to some challenges and is determined to see this tour through.

Music-loving fans will have a feel of Bisa Kdei’s performance come March as he visits countries like France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Netherlands and Germany.

---Graphiconline

