Ded Buddy praises Kidi and others for bringing vibrancy into the Music Industry

Music artiste Ded Buddy has praised the likes of King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes among others for bringing vibrancy in the music industry.

Ded stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz that; The Bible admonishes us to give honour to those who deserve it and I think that these young boys, I mean KiDi, Kuami Eugene and the many others deserve our appreciation because they are doing very well.

"Personally, I’m very proud of them because they have proven that Ghana has a lot of talent and the available support will make them excel,” he told Showbiz recently.

Ded Buddy's admiration for Lynx Entertainment act KiDi, he said, was a compelling reason why he featured the young act on the remix of his hit single, Yebesa.

Many artistes complain about the lack of support from their own people but the “Sogya” hit maker told Showbiz he has been satisfied by the backing the young acts are enjoying.

“I think we are gradually accepting our own because if my records are right, Ghanaian songs have been reigning for years and that is quite commendable and a good sign for our music industry,” he said.

Despite being happy with the support the young artistes are gaining, Ded Buddy also called for support for old acts.

“I have said this before and I will use the opportunity to reiterate my point that people must not be in a hurry to retire old acts.

"Besides, the older the wine, the finer so I believe that experience also counts, we must give everyone an equal chance to perform,” he said.

Ded Buddy will be hosting his show dubbed "The Piano Concert" on Saturday, February 16 at the Alliance Francaise through which he hopes to reunite with his fans.

The music industry has experienced a lot of vibrancy lately and we hope it continues that way.