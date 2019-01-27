MTN Ghana Engages Northern Musicians On Music Digitization & Monetization

The MTN Digital Music Conference took place in Tamale Friday, 25th January 2019 with key stakeholders in the music industry focusing on intellectual property rights, trends, and opportunities available in the digital music space and how to leverage digital platforms as musicians.

The event was under the theme, “The music industry and adapting to the emerging global technologies; opportunities and challenges.”

Legendary musicians, Prince Mahama, reggae maestro Sheriff Gale, and Abdul-Rashid Kawastone took turns to deliver their success story about their music and insight on how to overcome challenges affecting artist and growth of the industry.

Some digital experts encouraged musicians to tap into the potential of the digital platforms indicating that, music streaming platforms have tackled piracy issues and has created security.

In his address, Bless Sefenu Agordjo, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Product and Services said his outfit is poised and ready to support musicians thrive in their work.

“MTN is ready to support the Ghana music industry with digital platforms, to ensure the music business is profitable,” he stated.

“Challenges will remain in the industry, but every industry player deserves a reward for their creative work,” he added

The maiden edition of the conference was held in Accra at the Alisa Hotel and the Kumasi edition at the Golden Bean Hotel at Nhyiaso.