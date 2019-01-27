Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | New Release

Wendy Shay out with new gig 'All for you'

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Wendy Shay out with new gig 'All for you'

Sensational Afro pop artiste ,Wendy Shay is out with new song for 2019 titled “All for You”.

The RuffTown Record artiste, came in the music scene not long ago but she has churned out hit songs like Uber Driver, The Boy Is Mine, Bedroom Commando and others. She has managed to gain a lot of following this few months with her sensational music.

She also featured Ghana’s favorite rapper, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene on her ‘Psalm 23’ song.

Watch music video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Dancehall Musician Addi Self releases a new banger. Pah (x5)
Kwasi Slay Releases New Banger Titled “Work“
Skye Brain Releases New Single Which Coincides with His Birthday
Kwame Truuth to Release New Single
TOP STORIES

Police Arrests Young Lady for Child Stealing

36 minutes ago

Ho 'kidnapped' Girl Returned Home

40 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line