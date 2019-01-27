Wendy Shay out with new gig 'All for you'

Sensational Afro pop artiste ,Wendy Shay is out with new song for 2019 titled “All for You”.

The RuffTown Record artiste, came in the music scene not long ago but she has churned out hit songs like Uber Driver, The Boy Is Mine, Bedroom Commando and others. She has managed to gain a lot of following this few months with her sensational music.

She also featured Ghana’s favorite rapper, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene on her ‘Psalm 23’ song.

Watch music video below;

