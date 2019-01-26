"If You Want to Climb the Success Ladder You Need to Work Hard"- Shirley

Award winning movie producer and Chief Executive Officer of Sparrow Productions Shirley Frimpong-Manso has revealed that only a fraction of people who wanted to become actors made the effort. The rest of the 99% are just lazy and probably wanted a shortcut to fame without hard work.

Shirley posted on her Instagram page that many people who approached her wanting to become professional actors did not put in any much effort to achieve their dreams.

She advised those aspiring to climb the ladder of success to learn to be a workaholic in their chosen profession to make their dreams a reality.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso wrote on her Instagram page, “I meet a lot of people who say they want to act but 99% of them aren’t willing to put in the work. If you want to be GREAT at what you do you WORK HARD for it. #actor”

She won Best Director at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards. Frimpong-Manso is also a principal of Sparrow Station, a video streaming service for African entertainment from Sparrow and other African film producers.

Nothing good comes easy, even to drink water, a lot of work has to go into it to ensure that you do not choke up while drinking it. In other words, Shirley is saying that hard work pays!