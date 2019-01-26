11 hours ago | Exclusive News Celebrity Couple: Medikal & Fella Dances to ”Omo ada” Dance Challenge By OdarteyGH Medikal and his girlfriend Fella makafui are latest couple to join the #omoada challenge. The love birds always find ways of spicing up their relationship to get people talking. In a video posted by Medikal, the two are seen busily displaying their dancing prowess leaving the audience to judge who the best dancer is. Omo ada is a new jam from Medikal and Ghanaians are already going crazy for the tune. Watch video below…
Celebrity Couple: Medikal & Fella Dances to ”Omo ada” Dance Challenge
Medikal and his girlfriend Fella makafui are latest couple to join the #omoada challenge. The love birds always find ways of spicing up their relationship to get people talking.
In a video posted by Medikal, the two are seen busily displaying their dancing prowess leaving the audience to judge who the best dancer is.
Omo ada is a new jam from Medikal and Ghanaians are already going crazy for the tune.
Watch video below…