11 hours ago | Exclusive News

Celebrity Couple: Medikal & Fella Dances to ”Omo ada” Dance Challenge

By OdarteyGH
Medikal and his girlfriend Fella makafui are latest couple to join the #omoada challenge. The love birds always find ways of spicing up their relationship to get people talking.

In a video posted by Medikal, the two are seen busily displaying their dancing prowess leaving the audience to judge who the best dancer is.

Omo ada is a new jam from Medikal and Ghanaians are already going crazy for the tune.

Watch video below…

