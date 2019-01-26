Mzbel Mourns Her "Bestie"

Popular Ghanaian music artiste cum radio presenter Mzbel has opened up about her best friend Theophilus Tagoe known in showbiz as “Castro Da destroyer” after almost 5 years of disappearing with a lady friend known as Janet Bandu.

Mzbel made this comment when she played one of Castro’s song on her late night talk show on Onua FM. The singer who couldn’t hide her feelings opened up and said she missed him and did a few lines of the song which was playing in the background.

Castro who was featured on Mzbel popular hit song “16 years” went missing after he went with Black star skipper Asamoah Gyan to have fun at Aqua Safari but disappeared after few minutes of going on Jet Ski ride with Janet Bandu in 2014.

Since his disappearance, lots of theories have claimed the “Halleluyah”hit maker is alive and living under a different identity somewhere. We are somewhat tempted to believe this theory since his body was never found. Others are also of the view that he is dead but the Ghana Police issued a statement to say that they cannot declare him dead until after seven years.

Now the big fat question everyone is asking is, “Is Castro really dead or he would one day surface?”