Talents Thrill Patrons at 2019 Joy FM Open Mic

Joy FM this year kicked off with one of the biggest party ever, the 90s Jam and has followed it with the second edition of the ever thrilling Open Mic. The Joy FM’s Open Mic has always been a night for numerous talents to thrill patrons and this year’s was no different. If you miss it then you missed a lot

Established and amateur performers excited patrons with their amazing talents at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill on Friday, January 25.

For patrons it was a night to remember as they witnessed exciting performances from poetry, spoken word, comedy, rap battles and musical performances.

The event was hosted by one of Ghana’s favourite and number one disc jockey, DJ Black.

Some names that performed included Six Strings, AJ Nelson, Lamisi, Kwesi Klutse, Rhymme Sonny, OB Amponsah, Lexi The Comic, Chief Moomen, and Nana Asaase.

eShun, begun her performance with ‘Medofo Pa’ by Kojo Antwi to celebrate the Music Man ahead of his performance at the jazz bar and followed it with her songs ‘I want’ and ‘Someone Loves Me’.

Cina Soul, the Kla Mantse as she is known by some opened her performance with ‘Awo’ from her 2016 EP 'Metanoia'. She continued to electrify the crowd with ‘Ojorley’ and other songs from her ‘Ga Mashi’ album.

Some patrons like Z-Afuaa, a poet, Reynolds The Gentleman a singer, C-Burn a rap artiste and many others took turns to display their amazing talents.

The audience were surprised with performances from Uncle Ebo Whyte, CEO of Roverman Productions, Andrew Tandoh-Adote and Nathaniel Attoh of Joy Sports.

See photos below:

Image: Cina Soul

Image: Andrew tandoh-Adote

Image: eShun

Watch Videos below:

—Myjoyonline