Nana Ama McBrown Finally Shows Baby Bum!!

Felicity Ama Agyemang popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and an advertiser. She rose to prominence for her role in television series Tentacles.

Later, she found mainstream success following her rousing performance in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.

The actress is Nana Ama, in recent years has gathered a strong loyal following of her own among Ghanaians. Nana Ama has been linked to Omar Sheriff Captan, her co-star in a number of movies, although both have continually denied any romantic attachments.

In 2004, Nana Ama McBrown dated briefly, Okyeame Kwame, a Ghanaian musician. In the course of the year, the pair were seen traveling together all over Ghana promoting Okyeame Kwame's solo release.

On 15 July 2007, Nana Ama was enthroned as the Nkosuohemaa (or ceremonial queen-mother of development) of Assin-Basiako near Assin-Fosu in the Assin North District of the Central Region, Ghana.

In 2016, she married her long-time boyfriend Maxwell Mawu Mensah. She is currently the host of “McBrown’s Kitchen”. The expectant mother has a natural glow perhaps from her excitement about bringing forth a new addition to her family. We wish all the best of luck and we can’t wait to see her adorable child/ children!

