Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

KK Fosu Releases New Single

By Modern Ghana
KK Fosu 
KK Fosu 

Ghanaian singer KK Fosu will release his first single for 2019 today. Titled 'Odo Nti', the song which features one of Ghana’s finest hiplife artistes, Dadie Opanka, was produced by Ephraim.

The highlife musician, who is currently on the World Map Music label, has promised to release more hit singles for music fans this year.

KK Fosu is also set to release his sixth album this year, having graced the music scene with some lovely tunes for more than two decades.

In September last year, KK Fosu released a new single titled 'Lovers Rock' which features Adina. The song was produced by Ephraim.

—Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Talents Thrill Patrons at 2019 Joy FM Open Mic
Citi Fm Launches 2019 Edition of ‘Heritage Caravan’
French Oscar composer and Grammy winning Michel Legrand dies at 86
Artistes Reveals Zylofon Media Collapse Will Be Big Blow
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: Afenyo-Markin Warns Against 'Finger-pointing'

3 hours ago

EOCO Looking for Fraudster to Serve 8years Jailed Term

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line