KK Fosu Releases New Single

KK Fosu

Ghanaian singer KK Fosu will release his first single for 2019 today. Titled 'Odo Nti', the song which features one of Ghana’s finest hiplife artistes, Dadie Opanka, was produced by Ephraim.

The highlife musician, who is currently on the World Map Music label, has promised to release more hit singles for music fans this year.

KK Fosu is also set to release his sixth album this year, having graced the music scene with some lovely tunes for more than two decades.

In September last year, KK Fosu released a new single titled 'Lovers Rock' which features Adina. The song was produced by Ephraim.

—Daily Guide