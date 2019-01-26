Citi Fm Launches 2019 Edition of ‘Heritage Caravan’

The 2019 edition of Citi FM's 'Heritage Caravan', which will take place from March 4 to March 9 has been officially launch.

The event, which is being organised by Citi FM and Citi TV, will bring individuals desiring to experience the allure of Ghana in a unique and fun way together.

The 'Heritage Caravan' gives patrons an exciting experience, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations of the country.

This year's 'Heritage Caravan' train, which will be visiting eight regions of the country, promises to be even more exciting, as Citi FM has vowed to give patrons nothing but an unforgettable experience.

The 'Heritage Caravan' will also visit the Dakpena Palace in the Northern Region during the tour.

Aside all the amazing places patrons will be visiting, there will be other activities on the side like bonfire night, barbeque, beach party and a masquerade party.

The 'Heritage Caravan' has been running for the past four years, and patrons have been treated to fun-filled activities on the bus.

Over the years, patrons have been taken to the Stilt Village in the Western Region (Nzulenzu), the Adaklu Mountain in the Volta Region, the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region, the Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary in the Brong Ahafo Region, James Town in Accra, the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles in the Central Region, among other places.

The 'Caravan' has also taken patrons to the Mole National Park.

