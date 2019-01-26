French Oscar composer and Grammy winning Michel Legrand dies at 86

Legrand first won an Academy Award in 1969 for the song The Windmills of Your Mind from the film The Thomas Crown Affair. He followed that with Oscars for his music for Summer of ’42 in 1972 and for Yentl in 1984. He also won five Grammys.

During his career, he worked with Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, Frank Sinatra, and Edith Piaf. Legrand was also known for his scores for the French New Wave director Jacques Demy for the films Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg) in 1964 and Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (The Young Ladies of Rochefort) in 1967, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Legrand, who had been scheduled to hold concerts in Paris in April, died during the night, his spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Saturday. He first began working as an accompanist and arranger in the 1960s.