Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
7 hours ago | General News

French Oscar composer and Grammy winning Michel Legrand dies at 86

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
French Oscar composer and Grammy winning Michel Legrand dies at 86

Legrand first won an Academy Award in 1969 for the song The Windmills of Your Mind from the film The Thomas Crown Affair. He followed that with Oscars for his music for Summer of ’42 in 1972 and for Yentl in 1984. He also won five Grammys.

During his career, he worked with Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, Frank Sinatra, and Edith Piaf. Legrand was also known for his scores for the French New Wave director Jacques Demy for the films Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg) in 1964 and Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (The Young Ladies of Rochefort) in 1967, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Legrand, who had been scheduled to hold concerts in Paris in April, died during the night, his spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Saturday. He first began working as an accompanist and arranger in the 1960s.

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Talents Thrill Patrons at 2019 Joy FM Open Mic
KK Fosu Releases New Single
Citi Fm Launches 2019 Edition of ‘Heritage Caravan’
Artistes Reveals Zylofon Media Collapse Will Be Big Blow
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: Afenyo-Markin Warns Against 'Finger-pointing'

3 hours ago

EOCO Looking for Fraudster to Serve 8years Jailed Term

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line