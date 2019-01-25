Modern Ghana logo

By OdarteyGH
LISTEN: Dr Drilla x Shatta Wale – My Level (Refix)

Prolific rapper, Dr_Drilla undoubtedly drops some passionate verses on Shatta Wale’s My level tune expressing a bit of his story in his first verse since the tune itself tells a story on how far one has come hence the level one has gotten to.

The second verse reflects a bit on Shatta Wale’s struggle to fame where he involved God in all his endeavors to extent of featuring Burna Boy on his song “Hosanna”.. This is an excellent piece delivered.

Listen to the jam below

Watch video here

