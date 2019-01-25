Hope Arena to Host 'God Is Lit' on January 26

The word “lit” is a slang that has come to stay. Some years ago, “lit” would have only been associated with fire but any millennial will tell that the word also has another meaning today. Today, “lit” is also used to describe something full of excitement.

This will be the core message at the maiden edition of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Hope Arena’s “God is Lit” concert.

Scheduled for Saturday, January 26 at the church premises in East Legon, the event will be a night of music, comedy, poetry and the word.

Some of the performers for “The Birth Edition” of “God is Lit” include top urban gospel acts and creative personalities like Kingzkid, Esaias, K. Jay, Queendalyn, and Divine.

All these and others thrill patrons to spirit-inspired songs and spoken word performances.

Organisers said in a statement that the event, which will be a constant feature on the church’s activities, will celebrate talents while worshipping God.

---Myjoyonline