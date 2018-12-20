President Chastises Miss Uganda For Wearing Indian Hair

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has criticised the newly crowned Miss World Africa for “wearing Indian hair”.

Tweeting a photo with fellow Ugandan Quinn Abenakyo shortly after her pageant win, he said “we must show African beauty in its natural form”.

Asked what Mr Museveni meant by “Indian hair”, his spokesman Don Wanyama told the BBC: “Just look at the photo and you will see the type of hair.

“It’s an unnatural wig, he was saying she should wear her natural hair.”

Many on social media have defended Miss Abenakyo’s choice to style her hair as she pleases, and have hit back at President Museveni’s comments about “Indian hair”.

Presidential spokesman Mr Wanyama would not be drawn on whether it was a reference to the hair’s texture or its presumed country of origin – India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of human hair for wigs.

‘No-one needs to define you’

Quinn Abenakyo told the BBC she agreed with the president about “not trying to copy what the Western world does”, but added:

“It’s 50/50 for me depending on occasion and how I feel. No-one needs to define how you wear your hair and what you do. If you are comfortable that is what matters.”

Miss Abenakyo said she was “the happiest girl on the planet” after her pageant victory. She is seen here smiling next to the president.