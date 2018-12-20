Season 5 of TV3 Celebrations Launched

2018 edition of TV3's Celebrations has been officially launched with some 10 music groups ready to compete for the title of the best music group.

Over the years, Celebrations has served as a platform for various choirs and music groups to exhibit their musical prowess and compete for recognition while getting the opportunity to be groomed by music directors throughout the competition.

The fifth season is no different, as 10 groups have been outdoored for this year's competition.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager for Operations & Shared Services at Media General, Winfred Kingsley Afful, said the media group which operates TV3 is committed to providing continuous entertainment to its audience across the world.

“Once again, we are in to excite you and offer quality entertainment. At Media General, we always think about our viewers and listeners,” Mr. Afful stated.

At the launch, which also happens to be the very first live performance show for the contestants, all 10 groups took turns to thrill studio audience and viewers at home with their enchanting voices.

The competing groups for this year's Celebrations are, ETW, Chord, Psalters, Champ, AB Crew, DTC, OK, KP, Royalty and TAC Gh.

From choral music to acapella through to contemporary music, the contestants brought their A-game to bear.

While judges for the show, Dr. Ben Amakye-Boateng and Rev. Dr. Thomas Harry Yawson praised some of the contestants for their performances, others were schooled on their diction and harmony as a group.

This year's show will run for 10-weeks and promises an exciting journey for viewers and studio audience.

The show airs every Sunday at 8:00pm live on TV3.