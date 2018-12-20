Samini To Electrify Oxford Street With ‘Saminifest’

This year's edition of the annual musical concert dubbed 'Saminifest' will take place this Saturday, December 22 at the Oxford Street, Osu in Accra.

'Saminifest', which has dancehall artiste Samini as the headline artiste, has witnessed amazing performances from a large number of home-based artistes over the years.

The event will bring together music lovers, particularly Samini fans, to celebrate him.

Powered by High Grade Family, the event will have Samini on stage for two hours, giving Ghanaians nothing but the best of music.

Samini, who is expected to bring the stage to life with some good inspiring dancehall songs, will be backed by an impressive selection of hiplife, hiphop and dancehall artistes who will ensure back-to-back performances all night.

According to the organisers, Samini is expected to thrill fans with danceable hit songs such as 'Samini', 'Baby', 'Iskoki', 'Movement', 'Linda', 'Scatter Bad Mind', 'Breaking News', among others.

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, among others, have been invited to rock the stage alongside Samini.

VVIP, Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kese, Black Prophet, Tic Tac, Joey B, Gasmilla, Kaakie, Jupiter, Mzbel, Stonebwoy and others performed at the previous events which attracted over 20,000 music fans.