Comedian Bash To Perform @ Decemba 2 Rememba Concert

One of the finest comedians in Nigeria, Bash will make an appearance at this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba programme.

The comedian who has been on the show a couple of times in the past will be entertaining patrons at this year’s edition.

Last year, he thrilled the audience with his rib-cracking jokes as he co-emceed with AJ Sarpong and Osei Kwame of Citi FM/ Citi TV.

The programme scheduled for December 24, 2018 will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

For the past years, Citi FM has been providing quality entertainment through the D2R platform for revelers particularly listeners and fans of the station.

It is the only music show that has over the years kept its audience in a uniform attire of white top and jeans.

Bash, AJ Sarpong, Osei Kwame @ #D2R2018

Last years patrons had a rollicking experience as they got served quality entertainment from Lynx Trio, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and MzVee.

The concert also had B4Bonah, Magnom, Adomaa, Fancy Gadam, Kurl Songx and the late Ebony on the bill.

This year, the fun will be amplified as the organisers parade the most sought-after artistes at the moment, on stage.

Performing on the night are Praye, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Kidi and TiC.

Others are Ponobiom, Wendy Shay, Sister Derby, Article Wan, Eddie Khae and comedian Bash from Nigeria.

#D2R2018 is organised by Citi FM and Citi TV and sponsored by Vodafone.

Tickets are selling at Citi FM front desk for GHS 120 regular and GHS 200 for VIP.

Alternatively, Vodafone users can purchase their tickets by dialing *110#. Select option 10 – Decemba 2 Rememba, select ticket for either VIP or regular, enter your PIN, check amount and confirm.