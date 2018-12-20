Lady Gaga’s Movie Snubbed By London Critics

all Despite being shortlisted for five Golden Globes, Lady Gaga’s 'A Star Is Born' remake failed to make the cut.

Oscar-tipped royal romp 'The Favourite' landed 10 nominations for the awards, to be presented in London in January.

Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz get two nominations each for the film, set during Queen Anne’s 18th century reign.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark period comedy received twice as many nominations overall as its nearest competition.

When the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month, 'The Favourite' and 'A Star Is Born' both received five nominations.

But UK critics were evidently less impressed by Bradley Cooper’s musical remake than their counterparts from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

'The Favourite', out in the UK on 1 January, is up for film of the year and British/Irish film of the year as well as the best director and best screenplay awards.

Colman, who plays Queen Anne, is up for actress of the year, while Weisz is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as her advisor Sarah Churchill.

Both stars are also up for British/Irish actress of the year alongside Emily Blunt, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

Christian Bale and Rupert Everett also get dual acting nominations for playing Dick Cheney and Oscar Wilde in 'Vice' and 'The Happy Prince' respectively.

Richard E Grant and Daniel Kaluuya are also cited in two categories, the former for his Oscar-tipped performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' and the latter for his supporting roles in 'Widows' and 'Black Panther'.