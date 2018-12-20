2018 Ghana Movie Awards Rescheduled

2018 edition of Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) won't come off this weekend as announced earlier.

Organisers have postponed the ceremony to next week Sunday, December 30, 2018.

This follows some undisclosed recommendations by some entertainment journalists who form part of this year's board of academy for the awards.

The decision to postpone the ceremony, NEWS-ONE gathered, was reached at a meeting in Accra at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Even though organisers won't state in clear terms the specific reasons for the postponement, it says it was done in good faith to assist the organisation present a great show on December 30.

GMA is held annually to recognise excellence in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Its first edition was held on December 25, 2010 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and subsequently the date was changed due to conflict with other events in December.

However, the award has been put on hold after the 2016 ceremony when Zylofon Media took over the organisation in July 2017.

Late this year, original franchise holder, GP Productions Limited, came out with the announcement that it was going to organise the award this year.

This forced Zylofon Media to issue a public statement to distant itself from the organisation of the award this year.

But that is not stopping GP Productions from going ahead.

Last weekend, GMA released nominations for the award and a number of Ghanaian movies and filmmakers made the list.

Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah are both competing in the best actress category.

Ama K. Abebrese has been cited in the supporting actress category while Regina Van-Helvert's 'Jungle Justice' got nominated best short film.

Actor Adjetey Annan also received nomination for best actor category.

'Azali', a Ghanaian movie directed by Kwabena Gyansah, topped the nominations with 15 nods while 'Bad Luck Joe' followed with 11 nods and 'Silence' taking the third place with nine nominations.

On December 30, winners will be announced at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel and broadcast to millions of TV viewers on the continent.