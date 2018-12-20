Woman Tattoos John Mahama At Her Back

A woman has shown ‘mad’ love for former president John Dramani Mahama ahead of 2020 election.

The woman whose name is yet to be revealed has tattooed the image of Mahama at her back.

The image posted by Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh sighted by YEN.com.gh is going viral on social media.

The said image of Mahama is really causing lots of controversies. Due to that there have been many are of the assertion that, she is just doing it for fame whiles others are of the view that, it proves loyalty.

Meanwhile, last month Mahama was honoured by a Nigerian university.

The university (Igbinedion University) conferred a honoroary doctorate degree in letters on Mahama.

The prestigious award was given to the ex-Ghanaian leader on Saturday, November 24, at its 16th convocation

He is seeking to win his party’s flagbearership bid to contest in the 2020 election.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Mahama has criticized Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.