The Battle Of Nigeria’s Hottest Songs Returns On MTV Base’s Roundtable

Africa's biggest music and entertainment channel, MTV Base, returns with another edition of its annual MTV Base Roundtable. MTV Base's Roundtable the definitive industry experts generated chart for the year's hottest songs in Nigeria.

A number of prominent names in the Nigerian industry will be panelists of this year's edition. MTV Base VJs, Ehiz and Folu Storms will be joined by MTV Base Music programmer, Daniel Obende, Oye of BoomPlay Nigeria, Hot FM OAPs, Sensei Uche, Missy, Beat FM OAP, Douglas Jekan, A&R Bizzle Osikoya and Nigerian DJ, DJ Obi.

Making use of a list of criteria, the panelists will be choosing which songs truly rocked Nigeria in 2018.

MTV Base Roundtable 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018 is set to air on MTV Base (DSTV Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72) on the 20th of December at 8:00pm and 21st of December at 8.00 pm.

Previous editions generated such heated industry debate and sometimes controversies and this edition promises to be even hotter. You can join the conversation online by tweeting #MTVbasehottestnaijatracks2018 and following one of the year's most controversial music moments.