Akufo-Addo Assures Marine Drive Project Will Happen

Almost a year after cutting the sod for the US $1.2 billion Marine Drive Tourism and Investment Project, work is yet to commence.

That notwithstanding, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that work on the project which is expected to create some 15,000 jobs will commence soon.

The president made this known while answering a question on the project during his media encounter at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday.

President Akufo-Addo in December 2017 cut the sod for the development of the 241 acre Accra coastline into a multi-billion dollar tourism enclave.

The Marine Drive project, first conceived by Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah in 1963, is expected to be completed in 2027.

According to the president, the “Marine Drive is a huge development that is being envisaged and since the time of the sod cutting, efforts have been made to secure the basic agreements that will be able to finance the project. Fortunately for us, the anchor tenant [first and leading tenants of the project] of the Marine Drive Project has now been finally established.”

He explained that the drawing of the plan and architect surveys for the Marine Drive project is still on-going and hopes that the project should be completed three years’ time.

“The process has begun and I believe that the Ministry of [Tourism, Arts and Culture]…is very much in the middle of monitoring the project,” the president assured.

President Akufo-Addo noted that “Developments of that nature are not things that happen overnight…it’s a major reconstruction of Accra…it will happen.”

When completed, the Marine Drive will have facilities such as boardwalk, hotels, shopping mall, restaurant, park, landing site and a 3,000-seater concert hall.

