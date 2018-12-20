Catherine Afeku Unavailable For Question On Theatre Promise – Nana Addo

Media person who had some nagging question to ask about the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Creative Arts had his hopes dashed at Wednesday’s President Meet the Press event.

The event, which was the President’s encounter with the media, saw media persons in the country get answers to key questions on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

During the encounter, popular radio presenter Kwame Adinkra sought to get an update on the government’s promise to build a national theatre in Kumasi.

That question was based on number 14 of the 2016 New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto for the tourism and creative arts sector.

The manifesto said, “Pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital except Accra, beginning with Takoradi, Tamale and Kumasi, as well as setting up an additional copyright office in Tamale to cater for the northern sector in addition to the existing ones in Accra and Kumasi.”

“Unfortunately the minister, Catherine Afeku is not here…but I will get you an answer,” was the President’s response to that question.

In September this year, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim Iddi had revealed in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to fulfill its campaign promises by 2020.

According to Dr Ziblim Iddi, who said he was being “realistic,” the promise by the NPP to build a theatre for each region was not time bound.

“If you go to the manifesto, we didn’t put timelines on this. If by 2020 we are not able to do all 10, Ghanaians should be rest assured that if given the second chance and I know they will give us the second chance, this President will complete it,” he told JoyNews’ MzGee.

“To be realistic, we are not at a point where I can say that in this four years, the first term of this President we will be able to do that and I am just being realistic about it but in the end this President [Akufo-Addo] will likely be given an 8-year mandate by the people of Ghana,” he added.