Shatta Wale Hints DKB Will Be Hosting Stonebwoy’s Concert

As the date for Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert draws closer, the question of whether he can fill the Fantasy Dome as Shatta Wale did, still lingers on.

Some have even wondered why his rival Shatta Wale has decided to also hold a concert on the same day.

But one things is for sure – comedian DKB who emceed Shatta Wale’s historic album launch at the Fantasy Dome a few months ago, will be hosting Stonebwoy’s concert too.

Shatta Wale, who has been at loggerheads with the ‘Top Skanka’ hit maker took to Twitter to write that he has given DKB out to host Stonebwoy show.

“The management of Shatta Movement Empire has given out Ghana’s no. 1 MC on ONE SEASON LOAN to @stonebwoyb #BhimNation to host their concert.

Yo @dkbghana when you finish come straight to the training camp!

Else you go hear your borborliborbor..” Shatta tweeted.

Stonebwoy’s show is slated for December 28, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Shatta Wale, whose thanksgiving concert was earlier announced to take place at the Trade Fair, has been changed to Mantse Agbona.

The two artistes, however, are signed on to Zylofon Music record label.