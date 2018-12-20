Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 hours ago | General News

Shatta Wale Hints DKB Will Be Hosting Stonebwoy’s Concert

By CitiNewsRoom
Shatta Wale Hints DKB Will Be Hosting Stonebwoy’s Concert

As the date for Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert draws closer, the question of whether he can fill the Fantasy Dome as Shatta Wale did, still lingers on.

Some have even wondered why his rival Shatta Wale has decided to also hold a concert on the same day.

But one things is for sure – comedian DKB who emceed Shatta Wale’s historic album launch at the Fantasy Dome a few months ago, will be hosting Stonebwoy’s concert too.

Shatta Wale, who has been at loggerheads with the ‘Top Skanka’ hit maker took to Twitter to write that he has given DKB out to host Stonebwoy show.

“The management of Shatta Movement Empire has given out Ghana’s no. 1 MC on ONE SEASON LOAN to @stonebwoyb #BhimNation to host their concert.

Yo @dkbghana when you finish come straight to the training camp!

Else you go hear your borborliborbor..” Shatta tweeted.

1219201873605 8dt2wjivup dkb

Stonebwoy’s show is slated for December 28, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Shatta Wale, whose thanksgiving concert was earlier announced to take place at the Trade Fair, has been changed to Mantse Agbona.

The two artistes, however, are signed on to Zylofon Music record label.

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Woman Tattoos John Mahama At Her Back
Akufo-Addo Assures Marine Drive Project Will Happen
Catherine Afeku Unavailable For Question On Theatre Promise – Nana Addo
Sarkodie To Meet Nana Addo To Discuss Ghana’s Economy
TOP STORIES

Desperate NDC ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against My Gov't Will...

25 minutes ago

Media Foundation Describes President's Encounter With The Me...

57 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line