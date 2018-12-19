Sarkodie To Meet Nana Addo To Discuss Ghana’s Economy

Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, has requested to have a meeting with the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he wants to meet the President to have a discussion on why ‘things are hard’ in the country.

He however added that in the absence of a meeting with Nana Addo, he would have to resort to releasing songs to address his concerns.

“I need one on one with the president and people in power to have a convo on the economy if there's a long term plan that's causing the hardship now or things are hard for no reason… else inflation x Masses Part 2,” he wrote.

A few years ago, Sarkodie released ‘Inflation’ and ‘Masses’ to touch on pertinent issue bothering the ordinary Ghanaian.

Last week, he took to Twitter, addressing issues of poor African leadership in a litany of posts.

In one of his posts, he suggested that what could possibly be the solution to Africa's problems is dictatorship.

“What we need at this point might seem like dictatorship and will feel uncomfortable since we have enjoyed temporal freedom for a minute, but we need drastic measures to survive,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time an artiste is requesting to meet the president. Shatta Wale, on his birthday in October last year tweeted at Nana Addo, to invite him to the Jubilee House and his request was granted.