Menzgold saga: Joyce Blessing On Why She Has Bodyguards

Gospel singer, Joyce Blessing has rubbished rumours making rounds that she has bodyguards following her to ward off possible attacks from aggrieved Menzgold customers.

The gospel musician was at the studio of Hitz FM with macho men a day after news broke that she had been attacked by some aggrieved Menzgold customers.

She asked the customers to leave her out of issues concerning the gold dealership firm, explaining that she was only signed to Zylofon Music and had no idea about the daily happenings of Menzgold.

Asked on the Daybreak Hitz show if she has tightened her security because she was scared of attacks, the “I Swerve” composer replied: “ Its good to have security; It’s part of the team and I go with them everywhere. Apart from doing the work of God, it’s essential to protect yourself.”