7 hours ago | General News

Kumawood Plotted My Downfall’ – Agya Koo

By ClassFMonline.com
Kumawood actor Agya Koo has said players in the movie Industry deliberately conspired and plotted his downfall after he refused to go naked in a movie in which he depicted the legendary Komfo Anokye.

According to him, he stormed out of the movie set upon the insistence of the director that he go naked in a river – something Agya Koo said he vehemently argued and stood against.

After that incident, Agya Koo said all movie producers and directors in Kumawood ganged up against him and boycotted all films in which he starred or had anything to do with.

“I have no equal in the movie industry”, Agya Koo boasted to journalists recently during the launch of Agya Koo TV, adding: “I’m a real heavyweight with no worthy contender”.

“My acting talent towers above all in the Industry; not even Lil Win comes any close to me”, he said.

