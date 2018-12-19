Adom FM, Joy Dadi Excite Music Enthusiasts

Adom FM, Joy Dadi Bitters on Friday, December 14 entertained its customers at Highway Joint located at Tetegu Junction near Weija in Accra with a reloaded version of 'Efiada Mbosuo Road Show'.

The event provided music fans and Joy Dadi Bitters customers with good entertainment, free Joy Dadi Bitters and good music. Patrons enjoyed indigenous meals like fufu, banku, tilapia, among others.

The event brought together people from all walks of life to have an experience of Joy Dadi Bitters and other products of Joy Industries.

Fans at the event were treated to great music from DJ Papa Bills, DJ Willie, DJ OPD all of Adom FM, as well as performances from Joy Dadi dancers.

At the event, the management of Joy Industries rewarded some of its customers with a lot of giveaways, including Joy Dadi branded T-shirts, aprons, caps, key holders, among many other things.

The customers were also given the opportunity to sample products from Joy Industries, including Dadi Betters, Joy Twedee Ginger, Sokoo Root Wine, Joy Dadi Lemon and others.