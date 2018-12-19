Anokye Supremo Urgently Needs $10,000 For An Eye Surgery In India

Hip-Life musician Anokye Supremo popularly known as Young DL who appeared on Kofi Tv Show earlier has sadly disclosed to the host Kofi Adomah, that he urgently needs $10,000 to undergo an eye surgery in India.

According to the musician, the brain Tumour has affected his two eyes and if proper care is not taken he would go blind, the Musician amidst tears, appealed to the public to come to his aid.

Watch the video below:

