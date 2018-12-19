Don’t Step On Others While You Brag – Shatta Wale Told

Sensational Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie has asserted that bragging is part of showbiz.

According to the “Adonai” hitmaker, Shatta Wale is knows for bragging and it helps his brand but he “Sarkodie” only disagrees with him when he tend to step on others while he brag.

“Shatta Wale is not doing anything wrong by showing off, let me be clear on that. Bragging is part of showbiz. But bragging is not for every brand because you should know your brand positioning and what works for your brand. Bragging is not for me, it does not work with me.

“But there are things you can brag about, but you don’t brag when you are pushing others down. It’s showbiz but don’t try to step on other people. And these are things we have discussed on the phone many times. The fact is I’m not into this fake industry thing so I don’t really open up to people but I’m really cool with Shatta just as it was with Castro. The truth is I do care about him (Shatta), my mum talks to both of us on phone and we can be on phone for hours,” Sarkodie told KOD on the Zone on Starr FM Tuesday.