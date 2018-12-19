Modern Ghana logo

3 hours ago

Koo Ntakra - BAM (Official Music Dance Video)

By PapaQuasy Abakah
Rapper, Koo Ntakra has finally released visuals to his 2018 smashing hit single 'BAM'.

The Afro dance song which was released a month ago, was welcomed with series of dance videos from various dance crews shared across social media with lots of good reviews.

With it massive responds, the hitmaker and his team has put together this colorful music dance video, shot at different locations with am an energetic well rehearsed choreography from Sabad Dance crew.

The video was shot and directed by Eni Baid.You will definitely be moved by this street anthem. Watch, share and leave your comment.

