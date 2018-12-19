Ahomka Beverage Set To Organize Asanteman Party

The finest Ahomka Beverages Limited, producers of popular alcoholic beverage, Bie Gya bitters is set to hold its annual New Year’s party on January 1, 2019 at the Baba Yara stadium.

The event dubbed: Bie Gya Bitter Asanteman Party is to entertain their consumers part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

There will free food distribution, fun games, free car wash and many others to create an informal engagement between the executive leadership and its valued customers.

Chief Executive Officer of Ahomka Beverages, Dr. Victor Kwadwo Ademang said they intend to give back to society especially at the beginning of the year.

“We believe in putting smiles on peoples face and it is the this reason that we at Bie Gya bitters has remained committed to celebrating this special season with children from deprived communities” he added.

Last year the company held the same party and it was a festival of exciting performances as entertainers took turns to thrill the patrons, most of whom were head porters.

Thousands of beneficiaries, most of whom were the less privileged in society went home with a smile on their faces, a gift in their hands and full stomachs as the alcoholic beverage company treated them to a lavish event.