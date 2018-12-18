Pauli B Drops Official video for “For You”

Canada-based Ghanaian artiste, Pauli B, has finally released the much anticipated music video for her new single dubbed ‘For You.’

From stunning film angles, wild camera shots and outstanding picture quality, the afro-pop music diva and B.Max Entertainment recording act styled it all up in the music video.

The video was directed by Seed Visuals.

Pauli also has songs like ‘Can’t Kill Myself,’ ‘Lady Don Dada,’ among others.

Watch ‘For You’ below: