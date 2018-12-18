Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
7 hours ago | General News

Pauli B Drops Official video for “For You”

By CitiNewsRoom
Pauli B Drops Official video for “For You”

Canada-based Ghanaian artiste, Pauli B, has finally released the much anticipated music video for her new single dubbed ‘For You.’

From stunning film angles, wild camera shots and outstanding picture quality, the afro-pop music diva and B.Max Entertainment recording act styled it all up in the music video.

The video was directed by Seed Visuals.

Pauli also has songs like ‘Can’t Kill Myself,’ ‘Lady Don Dada,’ among others.

Watch ‘For You’ below:

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Orkman Ghana makes donations to less-privileged in Bawjiase
Lil Pump: Rapper Labelled 'Racist' Over Song
Amakye Dede @ 45 Concert: Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Lilwin, Others To Rock Fans
Dada Hafco Punches Yaa Pono Over ”Weed” Comment
TOP STORIES

Goosie Tanoh Accuses NDC Members of Intimidation

2 hours ago

Documents on Opuni Case Tampered, Misfiled

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line