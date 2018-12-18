Amakye Dede @ 45 Concert: Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Lilwin, Others To Rock Fans

High-life legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Apollo Hi-kings Band have held hi-life lovers across the globe spell-bound with his brand of music.

He embarked on an adventure in Nigeria to work and mobilize resources with the hope of procuring his own musical instruments to advance his career back home in Ghana.

He managed to secure a job as leader of the resident band at a hotel whose owner signed a “work-and-pay” deal for instruments. Just one month to maturity of the agreement, the hotel was gutted by fire.

Everything, including the musical instruments, was gone, leaving him and his group back to ground zero but he remained unperturbed. All that is now history.

Now, the man and his band wants to do it BIG with a concert in Kumasi.

Salt Media GH and May Day Entertainment has partnered with your super station Luv 99.5 FM and sister station, Nhyira 104.5 FM to bring the concert to you.

It all happens on 29th December, 2018 , at the Miklin Hotel at Danyame. On the bill are Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Pee, Kofi B and Lilwin. It promises to be rocking show none can afford to miss. Tickets are already on sale. Grab yours early before you struggle at the gate to secure one.

Adonko Atadwe Ginger is sponsor.