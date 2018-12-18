Yvonne Okoro Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Criss Waddle

Actress Yvonne Okoro has cleared the air on whether she is dating Tema-based rapper Criss Waddle.

According to her, she is simply tired of answering questions on her alleged relationship with the AMG boss.

Recently, there were rumours that they were an item and the rapper had bought her a car.

During an interview on Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh, a listener posed the question, “Did Criss Waddle buy her a car, are they dating?”

Responding to “Did he buy me a car?” she laughed and added, “He can afford to buy me a car though so maybe hey, Criss, what’s up, can you buy me a car? I don’t know if that answers the question.”

On the dating rumours, she jovially answered, “Oh yeah we are, we are totally in love, we are planning on getting married, we’ve done so many great things together and he is my boo. Hey boo.”

“Are you guys happy now because when I said no, they continuously doubt me so now I’m tired of saying no so you know what, we are dating, we are in love,” the “Ghana Must Go” movie producer said.

Putting the matter to rest, she noted that, “…I am still single.”