Five Couples Selected For Citi FM’s Lucky Couple Promo

Five couples have been selected for Citi FM’s Lucky Couple Promotion.

The couples were asked to submit a 60 second voice note to Citi FM telling why they deserve to win the trip.

The five couples were voted for by listeners of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.

Th shortlisted couples will battle it out for the top spot on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The winning couple shall be required to take an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa or Namibia between December and January.

It is worthy of note that Citi FM shall not provide shopping money for the winning couple on their trip to South Africa or Namibia.

The couple should have been married in December 2017 or January 2018, be Ghanaians and must live in Ghana, must have valid passport and must provide proof of Marriage.

The Citi Team and the Judging Panel reserve the right to decide which Couples are awarded.

Below are the five shortlisted couples for the final draw:

The Odoom’s

The Geni’s

The Charway’s

The Villar’s

The Anane’s