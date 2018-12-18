Modern Ghana logo

General News

Five Couples Selected For Citi FM’s Lucky Couple Promo

By CitiNewsRoom
Five couples have been selected for Citi FM’s Lucky Couple Promotion.

The couples were asked to submit a 60 second voice note to Citi FM telling why they deserve to win the trip.

The five couples were voted for by listeners of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.

Th shortlisted couples will battle it out for the top spot on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The winning couple shall be required to take an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa or Namibia between December and January.

It is worthy of note that Citi FM shall not provide shopping money for the winning couple on their trip to South Africa or Namibia.

The couple should have been married in December 2017 or January 2018, be Ghanaians and must live in Ghana, must have valid passport and must provide proof of Marriage.

The Citi Team and the Judging Panel reserve the right to decide which Couples are awarded.

Below are the five shortlisted couples for the final draw:

12182018120604 0f738m3xxs odooms

The Odoom’s

12182018120605 k5grj7u3h1 gyenis

The Geni’s

12182018120605 uapctgfsrm charway2

The Charway’s

12182018120605 1i841p5cbv villars

The Villar’s

12182018120605 8eu2xkjwvq ananes

The Anane’s

General News
