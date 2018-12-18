Obour Teams Up With Obogu Traditional Council To Spread Joy

The Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF) is organising a series of activities in Obogu in Asante Akyem South district of the Ashanti Region, in collaboration with Obogu Traditional Council.

The events include a cleanup exercise in Obogu and its environs from 6 am on Saturday, December 22. Donations of educational, sanitation and personal hygiene items will be given to the Tradition Council and members of the general public at the Obogu chief’s palace.

In the evening, an Xmas musical concert will take place at the Obogu lorry station after the cleanup exercise. Stars on parade at the concert will include hiplife star Flowking Stone, the lady of the moment Wendy Shay, evergreen hiplife icon Tic, Atom and Mavluz OD4 among others. By popular request, the ‘Konkontibaa hitmaker,’ MUSIGA President Obour will also mount the stage.

The program is under the theme “Promoting development through education, sanitation and personal hygiene.”

CAMF was established by President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) and his siblings, in memory of their mother.

Obour said in a statement that: “The decision to organise the cleanup exercise climaxed with the concert is to drive home the importance of personal hygiene and education coupled with the value of recreation which is in line with the key objectives of the CAMF and also my dear mother’s cherished values.”

“Also as we celebrate this festive season of Christmas, it’s essential we spread the message of good tidings and great joy, hence this initiative.

“This is also a furtherance of social initiatives I have been involved with all over my career from my road safety days, Readwide Ambassador through to my work as a TB Ambassador. I am passionate about initiatives that impact on our people so our work with the CAMF is not new,” Obour indicated.

Obour’s CAMF has been in existence over the past two years and has been involved in various charity and community development initiatives.

Earlier this year, the foundation granted scholarships to three students in tertiary institutions in the country and has arranged for jobs for some of the youth in the area.