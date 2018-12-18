Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Idris Elba As A Pretty Simple Rule To Navigate ‘Me Too’ In Hollywood

By huffingtonpost.com.au
Iris Elba just made spot-on sense of what it means to man up in the Me Too era.

Asked by The Sunday Times if it’s difficult to be a man in show business during a period of reckoning against predators and harassers that gained momentum last year, the British actor said simply: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”

The “Molly’s Game” star may not be the next James Bond, as some fans clamored for, but he’s getting a hero’s reception on Twitter for his comment.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” sent her approval, as did former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, actress Rosanna Arquette and others.

Elba’s response was similar to actress and Me Too activist Alyssa Milano, who said last week: “It’s not a hard time for men right now. It’s a hard time for abusers and predators. It’s a hard time for men who abuse and prey on women. They should be freaking out. They should have been freaking out a long time ago.”

