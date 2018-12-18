Asamoah Gyan Is A ‘Liar And Irresponsible’ – Wife’s Friend

The marriage issue between Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his wife Gifty is gradually pulling reactions and attention from different angles.

Stories about their marriage, DNA test proceeding to divorce have been recently featured on many headlines.

Asamoah Gyan at the inception of his charges claims that his wife has been cheating on him with another man and as such requested a DNA test on their children.

The story progressed to the extent of his brother, Baffour Gyan seizing passports from the wife and her children to stop them from travelling.

Now, Gifty Gyan and her children are reported to be in UK after a court gave them the liberty to travel.

However, a woman who supposed to be a friend or probably a relative to Gifty has made some revelations about the ongoing conjugality dispute between the Gyan family.

In about 50 minutes’ video, the woman claims that all the words Asamoah Gyan drooled out during the court trials are total lies with no truth.

According to the woman, the football star is just ruining his own reputation by making false statements and allegations against his wife.

Playing a brief recording as a proof, Asamoah Gyan during the court trial stated that he had not been receiving payment from his football club for about six months, indicating that he is financially sick.