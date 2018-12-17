Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Shatta Wale’s ‘village’ Comment Appears In UDS Exams

A comment Shatta Wale made about Ghana has appeared in an examination course at the University of Development Studies.

The first question in the Level 200 Fundamentals of Human Geography course was based on Shatta Wale’s “Ghana is a village” made about a month ago.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., a Ghanaian producer and reggae-dancehall musicians popularly known as Shatta Wale, recently described Ghana as a village during a performance in London. With reference to your knowledge about development problems of villages, state five relevant reasons why Shatta Wale described the whole of Ghana as a village,” the question reads.

While performing at the Indigo O2 Arena in London, he paused and said “I just wanna share that word with you. Shatta Wale is a very nice guy. All that you keep reading about me on google from Ghana…Ghana is a village, say village, village.”

When he realised some of the patrons started booing him offstage for his statement he said “no no, girls let me tell you, don't get pissed. Look at how you are looking beautiful, nice, sexy, sumptuous.”

While some criticised him for putting Ghana in a bad light, there was people who also believed he said the ugly truth about Ghana considering the myriad of problems plaguing the country.

