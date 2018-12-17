God Is My Best Friend; He Knows My Heart – Wendy Shay

Songstress, Wendy Shay has revealed God is her best friend.

Speaking on Ewithbecks show with Becky on Joy Prime on Multi TV, the “Uber Driver” hitmaker says she has a very close relationship with God contrary to how the masses perceive her.

“God is my best friend and he understands me and knows my heart,” the artiste, born Wendy Adoo stated.

She added that the year 2018 has so far been good to her and she is looking forward to bigger stuff next year.

Watch the video below: