Medikal Reacts To Fraud Claims Against Him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has refuted reports that he tried to use “juju” (black magic) to defraud a White man.

Over the weekend, a foreigner, believed to be in his 60s, was seen in a video alleging that someone, by the name Medikal tried to use juju on him but it did not work.

The unknown man further stated that the rapper should get him a new victim who he thinks the juju will work on so that he can send him enough money to buy a G-wagon and live his dream life.

Although Medikal’s true source of wealth is unknown, the rapper told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that he was not the one the man was referring to.

“I don’t know anything about that…its nothing to do with me,” he responded.

When Andy Dosty sought to find out if he has tried to get to the bottom of the issue to clear his name, the rapper said he has no plans of doing that stressing that, “I don’t care…it’s not true.”

According to him, he would not be that dumb enough to even use his real name to do such a thing.

“I don’t know this person…the name he mentioned is RC Medikal [Medical]…which is not me,” he added.

Watch the video below for more: