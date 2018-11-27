Sarkodie Lauds Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo, aka Sarkodie has acknowledged Okyeame Kwame’s approach to show business.

Okyeame Kwame, an UNICEF ambassador, has been described as one of the few Ghanaian musicians with an effective and strategic management.

His strategic positioning has translated into his brand and products.

Sarkodie in a tweet also expressed how expectant he was to hear Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ album.

“Big bro @Okyeamekwame I can’t wait to listen to your new project … At this point in my career I appreciate your positioning more. Maturity takes time and I hope God bless us with the wisdom to sail through time … you an inspiration #MadeInGhana .., we proud of you,” he tweeted,

Okyeame Kwame is preparing to release a 10 track album which features cultures and music personalities from all the 10 regions of Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame

Named ‘Made in Ghana,’ the theme song taken off the album is already making an impressive showing on the major music chart shows in Ghana.

A lot of people including actor Adjetey Anang, broadcaster Abeiku Santana, highlife musicians Rex Omar, music producer Okraku Mante, have all commended the ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador for the good initiative.